These 17 Oppo smartphones will not get Android 16

Oppo is preparing to release the new ColorOS 16 firmware based on Android 16 and has already launched a beta testing program. The update will be available not only to the flagship devices of the Find N and Find X series, but also to mid-range models.

With the release of Android 16, the company will stop releasing major updates for a number of gadgets. This list includes the Reno 12 F, Reno 11 F, A5, F27, K12 series, as well as the Oppo Pad 3 Pro tablet.

Oppo Reno 12 F;

Oppo Reno 12 F 4G;

Oppo Reno 11 F;

Oppo A5;

Oppo A5 4G;

Oppo A5 Pro;

Oppo A5 Pro 4G;

Oppo A5x;

Oppo A5x 4G;

Oppo A5 Energy;

Oppo F27;

Oppo F27 Pro+;

Oppo F25 Pro;

Oppo K12;

Oppo K12x;

Oppo K12 Plus;

Oppo Pad 3 Pro.

Owners of these devices will continue to receive security patches, but new features and versions of ColorOS are no longer available to them. The stable release of ColorOS 16 is expected by the end of 2025.

By the way, from August 13 to 24, 2025, pre-orders for the new Oppo Reno14 smartphone series were opened in Ukraine. And they can be purchased today. Both Oppo Reno14 models are equipped with a 6000 mAh battery, 12 GB of RAM and have IP69 body protection.

Oppo Reno14 5G received a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor, a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1256×2760 pixels and a refresh rate of 12 W. The camera unit consists of a 50 MP main sensor with optical stabilization, a 50 MP telephoto lens and an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle module.

Oppo Reno14 FS 5G is built on a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip, equipped with a 6.57-inch AMOLED display (1080×2372, 120 ppi) and a charge. The camera system includes a 50 MP main camera with OIS, an 8 MP ultra-wide module, and a 2 MP macro lens.