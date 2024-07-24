The Xiaomi Watch S4 Sport smart watch with a 1.43″ AMOLED display, a titanium case and eSIM support was priced at $275

At the presentation in China, Xiaomi presented a new smart watch – Xiaomi Watch S4 Sport. This watch is specifically designed for active outdoor use and features a durable aircraft-grade titanium case with sapphire crystal on the front and back.

The device is equipped with a round dial with a 1.43-inch AMOLED matrix, which reaches a peak brightness of 2200 nits.

The Xiaomi Watch S4 Sport offers a variety of strap options, including silicone, nylon, and titanium alloy. They have 5ATM water resistance and EN13319 certification, which allows them to be used for diving to a depth of 40 meters.

The watch is equipped with a dual-frequency GNSS positioning system, supports autonomous navigation, includes more than 150 training modes and an eSIM function. They run on HyperOS and provide up to 15 days of battery life. The device has 32 MB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in memory.

You can already buy the Xiaomi Watch S4 Sport smart watch at the following prices: