The Xiaomi Redmi A24 monitor with a resolution of 1080p and a frequency of 100 Hz costs $7530.10.24
Xiaomi introduced the Redmi A24 functional monitor. This 23.8-inch display has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and supports a refresh rate of 100 Hz, which ensures a clear image without blurring.
The monitor has an aspect ratio of 16:9, a brightness of 250 cd/m² and is capable of reproducing 16.7 million colors with high accuracy, reaching E<2. It features an adjustable stand that allows you to tilt, rotate and change the height of the device, and supports VESA mounting.
DP 1.4, HDMI and DC IN power ports are available for connectivity, and the monitor is controlled via a convenient joystick. The set includes all the necessary accessories, as well as a 3-year warranty on the device.
Additionally, Xiaomi has announced plans to launch the Xiaomi 15 series of smartphones, which promise significant improvements over the previous models.
Xiaomi released the updated Redmi A27U monitor, which became the third version of this model in 2024. 27-inch monitor with an IPS panel that supports 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. The main innovation is the presence of a USB Type-C port with a capacity of 90 W, which supports an alternative DisplayPort mode and can be used to charge devices such as laptops.
The monitor features an improved set of ports compared to previous versions, including USB Type-C, which was not previously available in this line. The panel provides high color rendering, covering 95% of the DCI-P3 space and 100% of sRGB with minimal color deviation (ΔE<1). The response time is 6 ms, which is suitable for most tasks, from working with graphics to gaming.
The price of the new Redmi A27U in China is 1,399 yuan (about $200). There is no information on the global release yet.
