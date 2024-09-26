The Vivo Watch 3 with BlueOS has a battery life of up to 16 days26.09.24
The global version of the Vivo Watch 3 smartwatch has kept the design, while improving the battery life compared to the Asian version. Weighing just 36 grams, Vivo Watch 3 features a 3D curved glass display.
The watch is equipped with a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels and runs on the BlueOS operating system. Users can enjoy a simple interface and the Always On Display function, which constantly displays important information.
The main feature of the watch is its ability to multi-channel health tracking. Vivo Watch 3 supports 8-channel heart rate monitoring, 16-channel blood oxygen monitoring and stress, noise and sleep quality monitoring. More than 100 different sports modes are provided for athletes.
Bluetooth support allows you to use the watch for calls, music control, and payments via NFC. The battery provides up to 16 days of operation in Bluetooth mode.
The Moon White model with a leather strap is priced at Php 14,999, while the Asteroid Black version with a rubber strap is Php 13,999. Vivo Watch 3 is available for purchase on Vivo’s official website.
