The Verge TS Pro electric motorcycle charges in 10 minutes for a range of 350 km

Finnish company Verge Motorcycles has announced the launch of mass production of an electric motorcycle with batteries. The updated version of the Verge TS Pro, according to the manufacturer, has become the first mass-produced model of this class to enter the market. The start of deliveries is expected in the coming months.

What’s inside the Verge TS Pro electric motorcycle

The Verge TS Pro uses solid-state batteries created in collaboration with the technology company Donut Lab. According to the developers, they allow you to increase the range by 300 km after about 10 minutes of charging. In the standard configuration, the motorcycle is able to travel about 350 km on a single charge, and with an additional high-capacity battery, this figure increases to almost 595 km.

The company notes that the solid-state batteries are designed for the entire service life of the motorcycle. Unlike traditional lithium-ion batteries, which gradually lose capacity after several thousand charging cycles, the new technology, according to the engineers, should avoid such degradation. The TS Pro design also uses a Donut 2.0 electric motor, which provides a maximum torque of 1000 Nm. Acceleration from standstill to 100 km/h takes about 3.5 seconds.

Verge also emphasizes the increased level of safety of solid-state batteries. Unlike liquid or gel electrolytes, a solid electrolyte is used here, which reduces the risk of ignition and makes the battery more resistant to damage.