The Verge TS Pro electric motorcycle charges in 10 minutes for a range of 350 km

The Verge TS Pro electric motorcycle charges in 10 minutes for a range of 350 km13.01.26
Finnish company Verge Motorcycles has announced the launch of mass production of an electric motorcycle with batteries. The updated version of the Verge TS Pro, according to the manufacturer, has become the first mass-produced model of this class to enter the market. The start of deliveries is expected in the coming months.
What’s inside the Verge TS Pro electric motorcycle
The Verge TS Pro uses solid-state batteries created in collaboration with the technology company Donut Lab. According to the developers, they allow you to increase the range by 300 km after about 10 minutes of charging. In the standard configuration, the motorcycle is able to travel about 350 km on a single charge, and with an additional high-capacity battery, this figure increases to almost 595 km.
The company notes that the solid-state batteries are designed for the entire service life of the motorcycle. Unlike traditional lithium-ion batteries, which gradually lose capacity after several thousand charging cycles, the new technology, according to the engineers, should avoid such degradation. The TS Pro design also uses a Donut 2.0 electric motor, which provides a maximum torque of 1000 Nm. Acceleration from standstill to 100 km/h takes about 3.5 seconds.
Verge also emphasizes the increased level of safety of solid-state batteries. Unlike liquid or gel electrolytes, a solid electrolyte is used here, which reduces the risk of ignition and makes the battery more resistant to damage.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Our editorial team traditionally sums up the results every year. We recently showcased the editors’ top devices. Now it’s time to share the top news stories from hi-tech.ua in 2025.
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Best mid-range smartphones – interesting ratings
The Verge TS Pro electric motorcycle charges in 10 minutes for a range of 350 km electric transport
The Verge TS Pro motorcycle uses solid-state batteries created in collaboration with technology company Donut Lab
Asus introduces ROG GR70 mini PC with AMD Ryzen 9 processor and GeForce RTX 5070 AMD Asus CES computer NVIDIA
Asus ROG GR70 is powered by a 16-core AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D with 3D V-Cache technology. Depending on the configuration, the mini PC is equipped with a GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop or a more affordable RTX 5060 Laptop graphics card.
YouTube will let filter Shorts from the feed
First gaming financial ecosystem launched by PrivatBank with Visa and NAVI in Ukraine
CES 2026: Samsung show flexible OLED screen without fold
Motorola Moto Tag 2 – tracker with 600 hours of battery life
Motorola Razr Fold – company’s first foldable smartphone
Oppo Reno15 Pro Mini – compact smartphone with 6200 mAh battery
MSI Prestige 14, Raider 16 Max HX, Stealth 16 AI+ Shown at CES 2026
Asus show new Zenbook DUO, Zenbook A16 and A14 at CES 2026