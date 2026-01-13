The Verge TS Pro electric motorcycle charges in 10 minutes for a range of 350 km

13.01.26

Verge TS Pro

 

Finnish company Verge Motorcycles has announced the launch of mass production of an electric motorcycle with batteries. The updated version of the Verge TS Pro, according to the manufacturer, has become the first mass-produced model of this class to enter the market. The start of deliveries is expected in the coming months.

 

What’s inside the Verge TS Pro electric motorcycle

 

The Verge TS Pro uses solid-state batteries created in collaboration with the technology company Donut Lab. According to the developers, they allow you to increase the range by 300 km after about 10 minutes of charging. In the standard configuration, the motorcycle is able to travel about 350 km on a single charge, and with an additional high-capacity battery, this figure increases to almost 595 km.

 

The company notes that the solid-state batteries are designed for the entire service life of the motorcycle. Unlike traditional lithium-ion batteries, which gradually lose capacity after several thousand charging cycles, the new technology, according to the engineers, should avoid such degradation. The TS Pro design also uses a Donut 2.0 electric motor, which provides a maximum torque of 1000 Nm. Acceleration from standstill to 100 km/h takes about 3.5 seconds.

 

Verge also emphasizes the increased level of safety of solid-state batteries. Unlike liquid or gel electrolytes, a solid electrolyte is used here, which reduces the risk of ignition and makes the battery more resistant to damage.


Don't miss interesting news

Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes

We are on Facebook We are on Instagram We are on Telegram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Articles & testsArticles
03.11.25
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
views
332
comments 0
Oppo A6 Pro (CPH2799)

Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.

29.12.25
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
views
5
comments 0
Top news 2025

Our editorial team traditionally sums up the results every year. We recently showcased the editors’ top devices. Now it’s time to share the top news stories from hi-tech.ua in 2025.


РќРѕРІРѕСЃС‚РёNews
13.01.26 | 13.12
The Verge TS Pro electric motorcycle charges in 10 minutes for a range of 350 km
Verge TS Pro

The Verge TS Pro motorcycle uses solid-state batteries created in collaboration with technology company Donut Lab

13.01.26 | 10.15
Asus introduces ROG GR70 mini PC with AMD Ryzen 9 processor and GeForce RTX 5070     
Asus ROG GR70

Asus ROG GR70 is powered by a 16-core AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D with 3D V-Cache technology. Depending on the configuration, the mini PC is equipped with a GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop or a more affordable RTX 5060 Laptop graphics card.