The US will increase sanctions and limit China’s access to GAA chips and HBM memory18.06.24
In recent years, the US has significantly restricted China’s access to advanced technologies in the semiconductor industry, particularly in the fields of resource-intensive computing and artificial intelligence. However, the American authorities are not satisfied with the results yet, and soon the sanctions will be strengthened. The new restrictions will affect GAA (Gate-All-Around) transistors and HBM (High Bandwidth Memory) memory.
Limitations will apply both to microcircuits based on GAA transistors and to their manufacturing technologies. GAA transistors are already used by industry leaders such as Samsung, Intel and TSMC. Despite existing sanctions barring US firms from supplying Chinese companies with equipment to make advanced chips, fears remain that China could still obtain them through other means.
HBM high-speed memory is a key component of computing accelerators and artificial intelligence. Chinese firms are trying to establish local production of HBM, but so far without significant success. HBM memory supply restrictions will seriously affect the extent to which Chinese companies can produce their own AI accelerators.
These measures are aimed at maintaining the technological superiority of the United States by denying China access to important semiconductor innovations. No final decision has yet been made on the new sanctions, and officials continue to weigh their pros and cons. These discussions highlight the importance of semiconductor technology in the rivalry between the two states.
WhatsApp chats now support up to 32 people and they able to watch videos togethermessenger update WhatsApp
In addition, WhatsApp has switched to the MLow codec for clearer calls, improved noise cancellation and echo suppression.