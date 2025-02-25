The updated Bayraktar TB2T-AI attack drone has artificial intelligence25.02.25
Turkish company Baykar has introduced a new modification of the Bayraktar TB2 drone, designated TB2T-AI. The main changes were a turboprop engine and onboard artificial intelligence, which allows the drone to analyze the terrain, optimize the route and perform autonomous takeoff and landing.
During tests, TB2T-AI set a record among the models of the family, rising to an altitude of 9.2 km. It is capable of gaining 9.1 km in less than 30 minutes. The maximum speed has increased to 300 km / h, and the takeoff weight has also increased, which may affect the combat and payload.
Artificial intelligence helps the drone not only perform autonomous tasks, but also analyze targets in real time. However, Baykar has not yet disclosed details about possible changes in the armament of this version of TB2.
Major improvements:
- Altitude record – the drone reached 9.2 km, which is the best result for the TB2 family.
- Fast climb – 9.1 km in less than 30 minutes.
- Increased speed – the maximum speed of the TB2T-AI is 300 km/h.
- Increased takeoff weight, which may affect the potential combat load.
