The ultra-thin magnetic OnePlus Power Bank 5000mAh costs $21

OnePlus has introduced a 5000mAh magnetic Power Bank with a design. The device supports wireless charging and is equipped with a USB-C port, which allows you to charge two devices at the same time. The Power Bank is only 8.8 mm thick, which makes it thinner than the popular Anker 621 (MagGo) model with its 11 mm.

The battery measures 96 x 69 x 8.8 mm and is equipped with safety features including temperature monitoring and short-circuit and over-voltage protection. The charge level is displayed using four LED indicators. The model is presented in the color Extreme Silver Gray and costs 149 yuan (about 21 US dollars).



OnePlus has unveiled its new flagship TWS headphones, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3. The main improvement over the previous model is the use of a dual DAC that splits the bass and treble processing between two speakers: 11mm for bass and 6mm for treble. Also, the woofer now has two magnets, which improves sound quality.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are equipped with ANC adaptive noise cancellation technology, which adjusts the level of noise suppression up to 50 dB, which is higher than the previous model. Each earbud has three microphones and a Voice Pick Up bone sensor for improved call quality.

Other features of the headphones include Bluetooth 5.4 support, IP55 water and dust protection, spatial audio technology, and up to 43 hours of battery life with a charging case. The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are available in two colors: Midnight Opus and Lunar Radiance, and are on sale now for $180/€200/£200.