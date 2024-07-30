The TP-Link Archer BE3600 router with Wi-Fi 7 support was priced at $9930.07.24
The TP-Link company presented a new router with support for the Wi-Fi 7 standard – Archer BE3600. The device works on a quad-core processor and is equipped with WAN and LAN ports at a speed of 2.5 Gbit/s, as well as three Gigabit LAN ports. There is also a USB 3.0 connector for connecting external drives.
TP-Link Archer BE3600 supports data transfer speed up to 688 Mbit/s in the 2.4 GHz band and up to 2882 Mbit/s in the 5 GHz band. The device features MLO, 4K QAM and Multi-RU. The router is also compatible with the EasyMesh network standard.
The TP-Link Archer BE3600 is now available for purchase in the US for $99.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Ordinary people will notice significant changes in smartphones only by direct comparison. To us, after six months of using the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, the new S24 Ultra seemed even fresher than we could imagine.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
The TP-Link Archer BE3600 router with Wi-Fi 7 support was priced at $99router TP-Link Wi-Fi
TP-Link introduced a new router with support for the Wi-Fi 7 standard – Archer BE3600. The device works on a quad-core processor and is equipped with WAN and LAN ports at a speed of 2.5 Gbit/s, as well as three Gigabit LAN ports
Moto Edge 50 smartphones received pOLED displays with a frequency of 144 Hz, IP68 protection and storage up to 1 TBAndroid Motorola smartphone
The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, Edge 50 pro and Edge 50 fusion smartphones stand out with their designs that use different curves and textures such as wood, pearlescent polymer coating and vegan suede.