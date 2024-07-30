The TP-Link Archer BE3600 router with Wi-Fi 7 support was priced at $99

The TP-Link company presented a new router with support for the Wi-Fi 7 standard – Archer BE3600. The device works on a quad-core processor and is equipped with WAN and LAN ports at a speed of 2.5 Gbit/s, as well as three Gigabit LAN ports. There is also a USB 3.0 connector for connecting external drives.

TP-Link Archer BE3600 supports data transfer speed up to 688 Mbit/s in the 2.4 GHz band and up to 2882 Mbit/s in the 5 GHz band. The device features MLO, 4K QAM and Multi-RU. The router is also compatible with the EasyMesh network standard.

The TP-Link Archer BE3600 is now available for purchase in the US for $99.