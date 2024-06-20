The Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G smartphone for $190 received a 120 Hz display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chip and a 108 MP camera

Tecno has announced a new Spark smartphone. Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G received a 6.78-inch display with an LCD matrix, FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The new device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G comes with Android 14 and HIOS 14 out of the box.

The smartphone comes with a 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP main camera, an 8 MP front camera, as well as stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology. The gadget is powered by a 5000 mAh battery and supports 33 W charging.

Sales of Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G will start on June 20. The smartphone will first appear in Saudi Arabia, and then in some countries of the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia and Latin America. The novelty will cost from $190.