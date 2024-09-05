The system requirements of Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown not too high

Nacon Publishing and KT Racing Studio have presented the final system requirements for the racing game Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown. The game promises to be accessible to a wide range of users, because it does not require powerful equipment and should work correctly even on computers with minimal characteristics.

This means that even owners of low-powered systems will be able to enjoy the game without significant performance issues. Such requirements make the game accessible to a wider audience, which will certainly have a positive effect on its popularity.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown releases on September 12th on PC, Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown game system requirements

Minimum (1080p, 30 fps, FSR 2 in super performance mode):

operating system: Windows 10;

processor: Intel Core i7-7700K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X;

RAM: 12 GB;

video cards: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 (6 GB), AMD Radeon RX 480 (8 GB) or Intel Arc A380 (6 GB);

SSD space: 50 GB.

Recommended (1080p, 60 fps, DLSS or FSR 2 in balanced mode):