The system requirements of Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown not too high05.09.24
Nacon Publishing and KT Racing Studio have presented the final system requirements for the racing game Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown. The game promises to be accessible to a wide range of users, because it does not require powerful equipment and should work correctly even on computers with minimal characteristics.
This means that even owners of low-powered systems will be able to enjoy the game without significant performance issues. Such requirements make the game accessible to a wider audience, which will certainly have a positive effect on its popularity.
Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown releases on September 12th on PC, Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series.
Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown game system requirements
Minimum (1080p, 30 fps, FSR 2 in super performance mode):
- operating system: Windows 10;
- processor: Intel Core i7-7700K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X;
- RAM: 12 GB;
- video cards: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 (6 GB), AMD Radeon RX 480 (8 GB) or Intel Arc A380 (6 GB);
- SSD space: 50 GB.
Recommended (1080p, 60 fps, DLSS or FSR 2 in balanced mode):
- operating system: Windows 10;
- processor: Intel Core i7-11700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X;
- RAM: 12 GB;
- video card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 (8 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6650 (8 GB);
- SSD space: 50 GB.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
The flagship watch Oppo Watch X received the latest technologies and sensors. They do not support hundreds of sports modes and allow you to pay for coffee right during a walk. We will tell you more about the watch in this review
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Acer Chromebook Plus (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
The system requirements of Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown not too highgames hardware
Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown will be released on September 12 on PC, Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series.
NVIDIA has added the mention of AI to the GeForce RTX logoartificial intelligence design NVIDIA videocard
It is worth noting that GeForce RTX video adapters significantly exceed the computing power of NPU blocks built into current Intel, AMD, Apple and Qualcomm processors.