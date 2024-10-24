The Sting interceptor drone will destroy Shaheds and other barrage munitions24.10.24
The Ukrainian band “Wild Hornets” has developed the Sting interceptor, designed to combat Shahed-type kamikaze drones used by Russian-Iranian forces. The Sting is positioned as a more affordable and economical alternative to anti-aircraft missiles, which are used in shortage to destroy such drones.
The Sting interceptor is a quadcopter with a classic design and a dome in the center, where the warhead and camera are located. It can reach a speed of over 160 km/h and rise to a height of up to 3 km. It is controlled from the ground in first-person (FPV) mode, similar to traditional FPV drones, using VR goggles that allow the operator to see precisely the direction of flight.
In addition, the interceptor will be equipped with a guidance system with elements of artificial intelligence to increase accuracy when capturing targets. Such a system will help the pilot to target enemy drones faster, increasing the effectiveness of the mission.
According to the representative of “Wild Hornets”, the average cost of Sting is significantly lower than that of “Shaheeds”, which will save valuable resources and use less expensive funds to intercept enemy drones. Already today, modified FPV-Drones are actively used on the territory of Ukraine to fight against reconnaissance and attack UAVs of the enemy.
