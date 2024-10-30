The smart watch Lenovo Watch works autonomously for up to 12 days and costs $7030.10.24
Lenovo announced a new smart watch called Lenovo Watch. The watch is made of metal and equipped with Panda Glass, and their case is water resistant with IP68 certification. The dimensions of the watch are 147×11.4 mm.
Lenovo Watch has a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with Always-On Display (AOD) function and a resolution of 466×466 pixels, which provides a density of 326 PPI. The watch is equipped with a speaker and a microphone, which allows you to answer incoming calls when connected to a smartphone.
The smartwatch supports 70 sports modes and monitors heart rate, blood oxygen level (SpO2) and sleep around the clock. One battery charge is enough for up to 12 days in economical mode and up to 8 days in active use.
The Lenovo Watch is available in Storm Gray and Deep Space Black and is priced at $69.
