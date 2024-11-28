The Seasonic Prime TX-1600 Noctua Edition 1600W power supply costs €499

At Computex 2024, Noctua, in partnership with Seasonic, introduced the 1600-watt Seasonic Prime TX-1600 Noctua Edition power supply, which is now available for purchase in Europe at a price of €499.

The key feature of the device is the use of Noctua’s proprietary 120 mm NF-A12x25 fan, which provides significantly lower noise levels – 8-10 dBA lower compared to the 135 mm cooler installed in the standard version of the Prime TX-1600. Ventilation has also been optimized. increasing cooling efficiency.

Otherwise, the power supply meets Seasonic’s high quality standards. It supports ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 specifications, has an 80 Plus Titanium energy efficiency certificate and is capable of delivering a maximum load of 133.3 A/1600 W on the 12-volt line. The device is accompanied by a 12-year manufacturer’s warranty, which emphasizes its reliability and durability.

Other Seasonic power supplies

Seasonic has introduced an updated line of Focus GX (2024) power supplies, which includes 750, 850 and 1000 W models. These new products comply with ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 standards, and are also 80 Plus Gold certified. The power supplies are equipped with an updated 12VHPWR cable, which is designed to support powerful video cards.

One of the key features of the new power supplies is the OptiSink design. This updated circuitry involves the use of surface-mounted power elements, which allows for improved heat dissipation through the printed circuit board and, accordingly, improved internal space and airflow. Cooling is provided by a 135 mm fan on a hydrodynamic bearing.

Focus GX (2024) power supplies are also distinguished by high voltage stability with a deviation of ±3%. High-temperature Japanese capacitors are used in production, which increases the reliability of the devices. The case of the new power supplies has compact dimensions, the length of which is only 140 mm. Like their predecessors, the new models come with a 10-year manufacturer’s warranty.

In foreign stores, the price of Seasonic Focus GX (2024) power supplies starts at $130 for a 750 W model, from $150 for an 850 W model and from $190 for a 1000 W model. href=”https://hi-tech.ua/bloki-pitaniya-seasonic-focus-gx-nominalom-750-850-i-1000-vt-proshli-sertifikacziyu-80-plus-gold/”> The white version will cost $10 more.

Seasonic has announced the launch of the Prime PX-2200 power supply, which complies with the latest ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 standards and has a power of 2200 W. -2200 is worth noting the presence of four 12V-2×6 cables, which allow you to connect multiple video cards, including models of the GeForce RTX 4090 level, without the need for adapters.

Seasonic Prime PX-2200 is equipped with Japanese capacitors that can withstand high temperatures, as well as a 135 mm fan on a hydrodynamic bearing to ensure stable and reliable cooling. power supply is designed to operate in networks with a voltage of 200-240 and has dimensions of 210 x 150 x 86 mm.