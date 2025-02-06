The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was the only Android flagship among the top 10 smartphones sold in 202406.02.25
The flagship smartphone Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra became the most popular among premium Android devices in 2024. According to the analytical company Canalys, it took ninth place in the global sales ranking. At the same time, the list of leaders remained behind Apple, whose devices took seven out of ten positions.
Samsung also achieved success in other segments. The Galaxy A15 became the most popular Android smartphone in all price categories, taking fourth place, and its 5G version – eighth. It is important that in 2023, no Samsung flagship made it into the top ten, so the appearance of the Galaxy S24 Ultra in 2024 was a significant event for the company.
Apple smartphones remain the leaders in sales. The most popular device was the iPhone 15, followed by the iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The top ten included the iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 16, and iPhone 13.
Despite the technical achievements of Chinese manufacturers such as Honor, OnePlus, OPPO, Vivo, and Xiaomi, none of their flagship smartphones made it into the 2023 or 2024 rankings.
Poco X7 Pro smartphone sales start quite recently. As it turned out, this is a rather interesting device with a good processor, sufficient memory, case protection and optical stabilization of the camera. But there are also nuances. Let's see how they affect the user experience
