The Realme P2 Pro smartphone received a 120 Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip and 80 W charging17.09.24
The Realme company introduced a new P-series smartphone – Realme P2 Pro, which is equipped with a 6.7-inch display with FHD+ resolution (2412×1080 pixels) and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The brightness of the screen reaches 1200 nits, and the reading frequency of the sensor is 240 Hz, which ensures high sensitivity of the display.
The smartphone runs on an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor with memory options of 8 or 12 GB of RAM (LPDDR4x) and built-in 128/256/512 GB (UFS 3.1). The novelty runs on Android 14 with the proprietary Realme UI 5.0 skin.
The battery with a capacity of 5200 mAh with the help of fast charging at 80 W is responsible for autonomy. The device also has a cooling system, water protection according to the IP65 standard and the Rainwater touch function, which allows you to use the touch screen even with wet fingers.
In terms of cameras, the Realme P2 Pro is equipped with a triple main system with a 50 MP main sensor (Sony LYT-600) and an 8 MP wide-angle module. The front camera is 32 MP, which provides high-quality selfies.
The start of sales is scheduled for September 17 in India, and the starting price will be $262.
