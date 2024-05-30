The Realme Narzo N65 smartphone received a 120 Hz LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and a price of $14030.05.24
Realme announced a new budget smartphone Narzo N65. The device is equipped with a 6.67-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a sensor reading frequency of 240 Hz. The maximum brightness of the screen is 625 nits.
The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and is available in variants with 4 or 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The main camera has a resolution of 50 MP with the ISOCELL JN1 sensor, and the front camera is 8 megapixels with the OmniVision OV08D10 sensor.
Realme Narzo N65 comes pre-installed with Android 14 operating system and realme UI 5.0. Additional features of the new product include a side fingerprint sensor, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, a 5,000 mAh battery with 15 W charging support, and IP54 protection. The weight of the smartphone is 190 grams.
Realme Narzo N65 will go on sale in India on May 31 at a price of $138.
