The Razer Kishi V3 Pro XL controller with vibration support is designed for tablets

Razer has released a new model of the Kishi V3 Pro XL gaming controller. The device is aimed at owners of tablets with a screen diagonal of 11 to 13 inches and is designed for use with iPads and Android gadgets.

The controller connects via USB-C and consists of two parts that adapt to the size of a specific device. Among the design features are sticks with Hall sensors, which provide increased accuracy and resistance to wear, as well as a built-in vibration system.

On the back panel are the usual L and R keys, as well as four additional ones, the purpose of which can be changed manually. In addition to tablets, the Kishi V3 Pro XL is compatible with PCs and supports popular cloud gaming services, including GeForce NOW and PS Remote Play.

The controller is already available for order on the manufacturer’s official website for $ 199. For iOS users, a bonus is provided – a six-month subscription to Apple Arcade when purchasing the device.

Razer has introduced a new line of gaming accessories called the Phantom Collection. The main feature of the series is a translucent green case, through which the internal components of the devices are visible. This approach gives the gadgets a technological and unusual look, and the updated RGB backlight enhances the effect, especially in a dark environment.

The Phantom Collection series includes four devices: a keyboard, a mouse, a headset and a mouse pad. All of them have already gone on sale and cost $10 more than their standard versions.

Razer Phantom Collection Prices:

Razer Basilisk V3 – $170

Razer Firefly V2 Pro – $110

Razer BlackWidow V4 – $200

Razer Barracuda X Chroma – $140

Razer has traditionally relied on spectacular design and visual details, and the new Phantom collection continues this philosophy – combining ergonomics and high performance with a distinctive appearance.