Philips introduced a new budget monitor 326M6FJSB. It is equipped with a 31.5-inch IPS display with a resolution of 2K (2560×1440 pixels) and a refresh rate of 60 Hz.
The panel has a response time of 5 ms, a brightness of up to 250 nits, a contrast ratio of 1200:1 and a viewing angle of 178 degrees. The screen supports 10-bit color depth (8-bit + FRC) with 108% NTSC and 126% sRGB color gamut coverage, as well as AMD FreeSync technology.
The monitor has HDMI 1.4, DisplayPort 1.2 and VGA ports, as well as a non-adjustable stand. The Philips 326M6FJSB is already available in China for $138. There is no information about entering the global market yet.
