The Pentagon has blocked chinese DeepSeek for its employees because it leaks data04.02.25
The US Department of Defense is taking emergency measures to block the Chinese AI chat service DeepSeek after it became known that employees of the department were connecting to the service from work computers. This incident has raised concerns about national security, as the platform runs on Chinese servers and is subject to local legislation that requires cooperation with intelligence agencies.
According to Bloomberg, Pentagon employees used DeepSeek for at least two days, despite the possible risks of data leakage. In this regard, the US military department has begun the process of blocking the service, but access to it remains on part of the internal network.
The popularity of the Chinese chat service continues to grow, which has already led to the appearance of DeepSeek in the top downloads of the American Apple and Google app stores. In turn, on January 24, the US Navy officially banned its use among personnel, citing security threats and ethical concerns.
Meanwhile, OpenAI said it had evidence that its models were used to train DeepSeek. According to the US company, the Chinese startup used a “distillation” technique, in which data generated by large language models is used to create more compact analogues.
Concerns about information leaks led to Italy removing DeepSeek from app stores, accusing the service of violating privacy regulations.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Poco X7 Pro smartphone sales start quite recently. As it turned out, this is a rather interesting device with a good processor, sufficient memory, case protection and optical stabilization of the camera. But there are also nuances. Let’s see how they affect the user experience
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop review: new wave
The Pentagon has blocked chinese DeepSeek for its employees because it leaks data artificial intelligence china USA war
The US Department of Defense is taking emergency measures to block the Chinese AI chat service DeepSeek after it became known that department employees were connecting to the service from work computers.
Intel reported a net loss of $18.8 billion in 2024 business financials Intel statistics
Intel Corporation has presented a report with financial results for the last quarter of last year. According to published data, the company received $14.26 billion in revenue, which is 7% lower than
Intel reported a net loss of $18.8 billion in 2024
Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11 get new Intel Core Ultra 5 and Ultra 7 chips
LG OLED+950 TV gets new company matrix with 3,700 nits brightness and improved colors
Nvidia GeForce Now gaming service appears on Apple Vision Pro
Threads has gained 20 million users, with a total of 320 million users on the social network
Doom launched in a PDF file
LinkedIn earned $2 billion in premium subscriptions in 2024
You can now log in to Monobank via Apple ID
OpenAI said that Chinese DeepSeek stole ChatGPT data for AI training
Mazda will have new logo first time in last 28 years