The Palma 2 Pro pocket reader with color E Ink and Android supports 5G

BOOX has introduced an improved version of its compact Palma 2 e-reader, dubbed the Pro. The main differences include a color E Ink screen, a more recent version of Android, and the addition of a SIM card slot with 5G support. Externally, the device retains the form factor of a smartphone, but is primarily designed for reading.

The new model features a 6.13-inch E Ink Kaleido display with color support, replacing the monochrome screen of its predecessor. The technology is similar to that used in the Kindle Colorsoft, but the Palma remains more compact. Its dimensions are comparable to those of modern phones, making it easy to carry in a pocket.

Palma 2 Pro Specifications

The resolution is 824×1648 pixels in monochrome and 412×824 in color. Color reproduction appears less saturated than LCD and OLED panels, but it provides sufficient clarity for reading comics, magazines, and documents where visuals are as important as text.

One of the key improvements is the ability to connect to mobile networks. Thanks to the SIM card slot, the Palma 2 Pro can use 5G and receive data without the need for a Wi-Fi connection. However, voice calling is not available, as the e-reader is designed solely for reading and running basic Android apps.

The device runs Android 15. Although it lacks official support for Google services, the manufacturer provides an alternative option: installing the Play Store.

The e-reader’s compact design includes side buttons for turning pages, a USB-C port for charging, and a microSD slot for expanding the built-in memory. Thanks to E Ink’s signature energy efficiency, the device can last for several weeks on a single charge.

The BOOX Palma 2 Pro is now available for pre-order at approximately $400. Sales are scheduled to begin on November 14.