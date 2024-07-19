The OnePlus Nord 4 smartphone received an all-metal body, Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 and a 5500 mAh battery

At the Summer Lunch Event in Milan, OnePlus presented a new mid-range smartphone – the Nord 4. The device has a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and an ultra-thin metal body with a thickness of 7.99 mm.

The smartphone is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor and offers LPDDR5X RAM options of 8 GB, 12 GB or 16 GB, as well as built-in memory from 128 GB UFS 3.1 to 512 GB UFS 4.0.



OnePlus Nord 4 is equipped with a 5500 mAh battery with support for 100 W SUPERVOOC fast charging, which allows you to charge the device from 1% to 100% in just 28 minutes. The main camera of the device is equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a viewing angle of 112 degrees. A 16-megapixel camera is provided for selfies.

AI Speak, AI Summary, and AI Writer stand out among the new AI-based features that improve everyday tasks. OnePlus promises 4 major Android updates and 6 years of security updates for the Nord 4, a record for the series.

The smartphone will be available in three colors: Mercurial Silver, Oasis Green and Obsidian Midnight. Its price starts from 499 euros. Pre-orders have already started, and sales will start on August 8.