The NVMe SSD WD_Black SN850X was released in an 8-terabyte version

The Western Digital company decided to supplement the line of solid-state drives WD_Black SN850X with a top 8-terabyte model. First of all, this series was represented by devices of the M.2 2280 format with a capacity of 1, 2 and 4 TB. All SSDs use the PCI Express 4.0 x4 interface.

At the heart of the 8-terabyte WD_Black SN850X is a controller developed by Western Digital with an external DDR4 buffer and 112-layer 3D NAND TLC memory chips. For the novelty, the manufacturer claims sequential read speeds of up to 7200 MB/s and write speeds of up to 6600 MB/s, as well as a maximum speed of about 1.2 million IOPS. As for the resource, the TBW indicator of the new products is 4800 TB.

In foreign stores, the WD_Black SN850X NVMe drive with a capacity of 8 TB can be purchased at a recommended price of $850 for the bare version and $900 for the version with a radiator. The device is accompanied by a five-year manufacturer’s warranty.