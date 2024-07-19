The NVMe SSD WD_Black SN850X was released in an 8-terabyte version19.07.24
The Western Digital company decided to supplement the line of solid-state drives WD_Black SN850X with a top 8-terabyte model. First of all, this series was represented by devices of the M.2 2280 format with a capacity of 1, 2 and 4 TB. All SSDs use the PCI Express 4.0 x4 interface.
At the heart of the 8-terabyte WD_Black SN850X is a controller developed by Western Digital with an external DDR4 buffer and 112-layer 3D NAND TLC memory chips. For the novelty, the manufacturer claims sequential read speeds of up to 7200 MB/s and write speeds of up to 6600 MB/s, as well as a maximum speed of about 1.2 million IOPS. As for the resource, the TBW indicator of the new products is 4800 TB.
In foreign stores, the WD_Black SN850X NVMe drive with a capacity of 8 TB can be purchased at a recommended price of $850 for the bare version and $900 for the version with a radiator. The device is accompanied by a five-year manufacturer’s warranty.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
However, the variety of TWS headphones and their similarities make the process of selection and purchase difficult. We decided to look at all the offers on the market and help choose the most successful, in our opinion, completely wireless headphones.
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
The NVMe SSD WD_Black SN850X was released in an 8-terabyte versionmemory drive SSD WD
First of all, the NVMe SSD WD_Black SN850X series was represented by devices of the M.2 2280 format with a capacity of 1, 2 and 4 TB. All SSDs use the PCI Express 4.0 x4 interface.
Systems of banks, exchanges and services down, particular in Ukraine. All because of Crowdstrike Antivirusantivirus world events
In general, the failure due to the Crowdstrike antivirus affected airports, banks, media and many companies around the world