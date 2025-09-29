The number of crypto millionaires has increased by 40% over the past year

According to a recent report by Henley & Partners, the number of cryptocurrency millionaires in the world has reached a record 241,700 people, which is 40% more than a year earlier. This growth is explained by the revaluation of digital assets and its wider distribution.

In the category of investors whose cryptocurrency assets exceed $ 100 million, the number of participants increased by 38%, reaching 450 people. The number of crypto billionaires has also increased – now there are 36 of them, which is 29% more than a year ago.

Analysts note that the policy of the US President Donald Trump administration, which turned out to be favorable for the crypto market, played an important role. This gave Wall Street confidence in investments and became a driver of capitalization growth.

In 2025, the inflow of funds into Bitcoin ETFs increased from $37.3 billion to $60.6 billion. Ethereum-based funds showed an even sharper jump — four times, to $13.4 billion. The bulk of such instruments in the second quarter of 2025 were purchased by investment consultants and hedge funds, increasing their investments to $1.35 billion and $688 million, respectively. Brokerage and private investment companies also increased their positions to $253 million and $62.2 million.

The increase in the number of wealthy Bitcoin owners was especially noticeable. Their number jumped by 70%, to 145,100 people. There were 254 owners of capital over $100 million in BTC, which is 63% more, and the number of billionaires increased by 55%, reaching 17. The founder of Z22 Technologies, Philip Bauman, explained this dynamics by the recognition of Bitcoin as a “base currency for storing wealth”.

The leaders in terms of cryptocurrency adoption were Singapore, Hong Kong, the USA, Switzerland and the UAE. Experts separately noted the initiatives of Costa Rica, El Salvador, Greece, Latvia, Panama, New Zealand and Uruguay aimed at attracting foreign crypto investors.

Recall that in Ukraine in 2024, crypto assets worth UAH 786 million were declared in more than 2,200 declarations. The most frequently mentioned digital currencies were by representatives of the National Police, and the most popular remain Tether (USDT), Bitcoin (BTC, XBT), and Ethereum (ETH).