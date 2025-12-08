The new Xiaomi Redmi TV X 2026 smart TV line has Mini LED and 144 Hz support

Xiaomi has introduced a line of Redmi TV X 2026 televisions equipped with Mini LED panels with 4K resolution and a refresh rate of 144 Hz. The series includes models with diagonals of 55, 65 and 75 inches, and the manufacturer is targeting gamers and users who expect the highest quality image from a TV.

The screens support peak brightness of up to 1200 nits, as well as Dolby Vision and Dolby Vision Gaming technologies. In game mode, when the resolution is reduced to 2K, the refresh rate can increase to 288 Hz, which makes the devices interesting for dynamic games where high image smoothness is important. The backlight is made with local dimming in 512 zones, which ensures deep contrast and accurate reproduction of details in complex scenes.

The performance is provided by a quad-core Arm Cortex-A73 processor, which works in conjunction with four gigabytes of RAM and sixty-four gigabytes of built-in memory. The TVs run on HyperOS 3, support Wi-Fi 6 and are equipped with two HDMI 2.1 ports, which allows you to connect game consoles and external devices without bandwidth restrictions.

Orders for the Redmi TV X 2026 have already started in China and Japan. The cost of the 55-inch model is about $ 355, the 65-inch version is estimated at about $ 440, and the 75-inch TV is offered for about $ 535. The international release of the series is expected in 2026.