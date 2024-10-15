The new Volkswagen Tayron is a seven-seater crossover with diesel, gasoline and hybrid engines15.10.24
Volkswagen has introduced the new seven-seater Tayron SUV to the European market, positioning it above the popular VW Tiguan in the premium class. The car is available with a variety of engine options, including diesel and gasoline, as well as a mild hybrid version and two eHybrid models that can travel up to 100 km on electricity.
The Volkswagen Tayron is built on the MQB evo platform and has a wheelbase of about 4.8 meters. It is equipped with many advanced technologies, including a 12.6-inch multimedia control screen, adaptive cruise control, brake assist systems, as well as illuminated VW logos.
Additional options include IQ.LIGHT matrix headlights and wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Hybrid versions of the Tayron reach a power of up to 200 kW, and the diesel version has a towing capacity of up to 2.5 tons, making the car a powerful and versatile solution for both the city and outdoor activities.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
The ability to charge digital devices contactlessly is invaluable. If not all, then many users will agree with this. Let’s see what smartphones with wireless charging can be bought today.
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Acer Chromebook Plus 515 (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
The new Volkswagen Tayron is a seven-seater crossover with diesel, gasoline and hybrid enginescar Volkswagen
The Volkswagen Tayron is built on the MQB evo platform and has a wheelbase of about 4.8 meters. It is equipped with many advanced technologies
AMD EPYC 5th generation server processors have up to 192 Zen 5c coresAMD processor server world events
AMD has officially unveiled its next-generation EPYC processors, codenamed Turin, which are based on the new Zen 5 architecture and offer a significant increase in the number of cores