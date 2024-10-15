The new Volkswagen Tayron is a seven-seater crossover with diesel, gasoline and hybrid engines

Volkswagen has introduced the new seven-seater Tayron SUV to the European market, positioning it above the popular VW Tiguan in the premium class. The car is available with a variety of engine options, including diesel and gasoline, as well as a mild hybrid version and two eHybrid models that can travel up to 100 km on electricity.

The Volkswagen Tayron is built on the MQB evo platform and has a wheelbase of about 4.8 meters. It is equipped with many advanced technologies, including a 12.6-inch multimedia control screen, adaptive cruise control, brake assist systems, as well as illuminated VW logos.

Additional options include IQ.LIGHT matrix headlights and wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Hybrid versions of the Tayron reach a power of up to 200 kW, and the diesel version has a towing capacity of up to 2.5 tons, making the car a powerful and versatile solution for both the city and outdoor activities.