The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra lost wireless charging16.07.24
Not all novelties receive an increase in functions, some degrade. From the beginning, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch series (and even the Gear line that preceded it) used wireless charging. This went along with the ability to use “Wireless PowerShare”, Samsung’s brand of reverse wireless charging, to charge the Galaxy Watch. This was a very handy feature, although it only worked reliably with Galaxy devices.
However, Samsung explains that due to the updated health sensors on the new watch, which changes the shape of the glass on the bottom, wireless charging is no longer possible. The new design of the sensor changed the shape of the back glass, which increased the distance between the internal wireless charging coil of the watch and the wireless charger. Therefore, the wireless power sharing function available on the previous model is not supported.
Older chargers may work, but they will be slower and generate more heat.
