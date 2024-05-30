The new IRDM PRO NANO SSD drives are designed for laptops and compact PCs

The Polish company Wilk Elektronik announced the release of a new series of IRDM PRO NANO solid-state drives. These M.2 2230 format devices are equipped with a PCI Express 4.0 x4 interface and are designed for use in notebooks and portable gaming systems such as ASUS ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go and Steam Deck.

The manufacturer did not reveal details about the “stuffing” of the drives, but it is known that the IRDM PRO NANO uses 3D NAND chips, presumably of the TLC type. Most likely, the SSD controller does not have an external DRAM buffer. In terms of performance, the novelties provide a reading speed of up to 7300 MB/s and a writing speed of up to 6000 MB/s.

Recommended prices for the IRDM PRO NANO have not been officially announced, but these SSDs are already on sale in European stores with prices around €58, €97 and €188 depending on the capacity.