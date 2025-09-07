The new generation Honda Prelude will be released this fall

Honda has officially introduced the sixth-generation Prelude production coupe, which will be released on the US market this fall. The legendary model returns to the brand’s lineup, but now in a hybrid format.

Under the hood, a hybrid scheme from the Civic Hybrid is installed: a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated gasoline engine works in tandem with two electric motors. The total output reaches 200 hp and 315 Nm of torque. In terms of power, the new product coincides with the fifth-generation Prelude of the 2001 model, but the torque has increased by almost 50%, which should noticeably affect the dynamics.

Instead of a classic gearbox, the Honda S+ Shift system is used, which simulates sports shifting with overdrive and gear holding. The chassis is borrowed from the Civic Type R, but the adaptive shock absorbers have been retuned for comfortable long-distance travel. Braking is handled by Brembo with four-piston calipers and two-piece discs, and the calipers are now painted blue. 235/40 R19 summer tires can be ordered for 19-inch wheels.

The coupe offers several driving modes – Comfort, GT, Sport and Individual, which change the response of the powertrain, suspension settings, steering and instrument panel design. The updated Agile Handling Assist system is also used for the first time, which simulates traction vectoring using the brakes.

The interior is of a higher level of performance than the Civic. There are sports seats with leather trim, blue stitching, Prelude logo on the headrests and the ability to choose a blue/white or black interior. The multimedia system has a 9-inch screen with Google Built-in, a 10.2-inch digital instrument panel, support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a Bose audio system with eight speakers.

The design of the new model generally corresponds to the concept of two years ago. Five color solutions are provided, including gray Meteorite Gray Metallic, black Crystal Black Pearl, red Rally Red and blue Boost Blue Pearl. In addition, spoilers, new wheel options, black emblems and mirror caps are offered.

The cost has not yet been announced, but, according to company representatives, the Prelude will occupy a position between the Civic Sport Touring Hybrid and Civic Type R, that is, in the range from $ 34,690 to $ 47,090. Judging by the equipment, the price will be closer to the upper limit.