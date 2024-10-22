The new game from Remedy will be the FBC Firebreak co-op shooter in the world

Remedy Entertainment announced FBC Firebreak, a massively multiplayer first-person shooter set in the Control universe, at the Xbox Partner Preview. In this project, players will have to fight otherworldly threats at the headquarters of the Federal Bureau of Control (FBC). The Firebreak team is a rapid response unit that faces constant invasions by otherworldly forces. The game will offer cooperative missions for three players, each of whom will have unique skills and weapons.

The project is stylistically reminiscent of Control, but it is focused on shared passage. FBC Firebreak is scheduled for release in 2025 for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5 platforms. The game will be available on Xbox Game Pass from the first day of release. In addition, the presentation showed a new trailer for the dark addition The Lake House for Alan Wake 2, which will be released on October 22 of this year.

Previously it became known that the game Detroit: Become Human, released in 2018 by the studio Quantic Dream, achieved great success, selling 10 million copies in six years. Exploring the themes of artificial intelligence, ethics, and humanity, this interactive film-game gained attention not only on consoles, but also after its release on PC, allowing it to maintain and grow its fan base.

The plot of the game unfolds in the future Detroit, where highly developed androids begin to realize their individuality and choose independence from people. Detroit: Become Human raises important philosophical questions and offers players deep choices that affect the course of the story.

The head of Quantic Dream, Guillaume de Fondomier, thanked everyone who supported the game. The success of Detroit: Become Human confirms that interactive stories with elaborate moral dilemmas can resonate with a wide audience, continuing to attract new players years after release.