The new Corning Gorilla Glass 7i is designed for budget and mid-budget smartphones

Corning has announced Gorilla Glass 7i, a new protected glass for mobile devices designed for the budget and mid-budget segment. It is interesting that after a number of years when glasses were produced for flagships, the company decided to expand its offer to include budget devices. It is interesting that the development of new glass, even if it is not so strong, should be more profitable than using the development of previous years.

Tests have shown that Gorilla Glass 7i withstands a drop from a height of up to one meter onto asphalt, which significantly exceeds the performance of similar glass from other manufacturers. What’s more, Gorilla Glass 7i is twice as scratch resistant as the competition.

Many budget and mid-range devices now use older versions of Gorilla Glass. For example, the Nothing Phone (2a) and POCO F6 Pro feature Gorilla Glass 5, while the Google Pixel 8a uses Gorilla Glass 3.

The switch to Gorilla Glass 7i will give these devices a much higher degree of protection and durability. But probably it should be lower than that of the flagships. The first device equipped with Gorilla Glass 7i will be a smartphone from the OPPO company, which will enter the market in the near future.