The new Apple AirTag has +50% to the volume and accuracy of finding things

27.01.26

Apple AirTag

 

For the first time in 5 years since the original version was released, Apple has introduced a new generation of AirTag – a smart tracker that helps users track and find things with Find My.

 

Key updates include a new Bluetooth chip that increases the range (without specifying specific numbers), as well as the Ultra Wideband chip, as in the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air. It has improved the accuracy of determining the distance by 50% compared to the first generation. This is the Precision Finding feature available on Apple Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2 and newer devices.

 

In addition, the new AirTag has a speaker that is twice as loud with an updated sound – the device’s signal will be heard at a distance of 50% greater than in the previous model.

 

Otherwise, the second generation AirTag is practically the same as the original: the same design has been retained, and the CR2032 coin battery is still used for power, which lasts about a year before needing to be replaced.

 

The price of the AirTag starts at $29. There is also a four-device kit for $99 and an AirTag FineWoven keychain for $35, which is offered in Fox Orange, Midnight Purple, Navy, Moss, and Black and supports engraving of initials. The device is compatible with iPhone on iOS 26 and later, as well as iPad on iPadOS 26 or later.


