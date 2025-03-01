The MTT 420RR motorcycle with a Rolls-Royce helicopter engine costs $275,000

The MTT 420RR remains the most exotic production motorcycle in the world. In 2025, it will be 25 years since the release of the first model with a gas turbine engine, and MTT has released the anniversary version of the MTT 420RR 25th Anniversary Edition.

The motorcycle is equipped with a Rolls-Royce Allison 250-C20B engine, which develops 420 hp at 52,000 rpm and produces 678 Nm of torque at 2,000 rpm. The maximum speed is electronically limited at 439 km/h, although the real capabilities are limited by the two-speed gearbox and the lack of tires capable of withstanding such loads. The rear Pirelli 200/50-ZR17 tire is designed for speeds above 270 km/h, but the exact limits of its capabilities are not specified.

Acceleration from 0 to 365 km/h takes 15 seconds, and at full load the engine consumes about 78 liters of fuel per 100 km. The 34-liter tank provides a range of 50-60 km. The design uses aviation technologies: an aluminum frame and a carbon fairing allowed to keep the dry weight at 227 kg.



The suspension includes 55 mm upside-down forks at the front and an adjustable Öhlins monoshock at the rear. The Brembo braking system is equipped with two 320 mm discs with four-piston calipers at the front and a single disc at the rear.

A total of 5 copies of the MTT 420RR 25th Anniversary Edition will be released at a price of $ 275,000. In the USA, this motorcycle can be used on public roads, and in Europe only with a “red” registration for test vehicles.