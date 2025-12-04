The most popular password in 2025 in Ukraine – admin

The password “123456”, which has been leading the rankings of weak combinations for many years, has lost its first position this time. In 2025, the most common password among Ukrainian users was “admin”. Such data is contained in the seventh annual study “200 Most Common Passwords”, prepared by NordPass and NordStellar. As part of the analysis, the companies not only collected global statistics, but also compared the approach to creating passwords in different generations.

Rating of the most popular passwords in Ukraine

In the ranking compiled for Ukraine, the first lines are occupied by familiar digital sequences and simple verbal combinations. The prevalence of such passwords indicates that a significant part of users continues to ignore the recommendations of cybersecurity experts, who have been emphasizing the vulnerability of the simplest combinations to brute force attacks for many years.

Among the twenty most common passwords in Ukraine, the dominant sets of numbers from “123456” and “1234567890” to “111111” and “123123” are the ones that are most common. The list also includes the English “password” and its Ukrainian variant “parol”.

Rating of the most popular passwords in the world

The most commonly used password worldwide is “123 456”. The second place is taken by “admin”, and the third most popular combination is “12345678”. Similar options, including the number series from 12345 to 1234567890, dominate the rankings of many countries along with weak combinations such as qwerty123.

Trend for new passwords

This year’s report sees an increase in the use of special characters. While last year there were only six of them on the global list, this time there are thirty-two such passwords. Most often, the @ symbol is added to passwords. At the same time, even with such characters, common options remain simple and not very secure: among them P@ssw0rd, Admin@123 and Abcd@1234.

The word “password” continues to be one of the most used in the world. Its various language variations are recorded in almost every country where the study was conducted. In different regions, users choose local equivalents, including Slovak heslo, Finnish salasana, French motdepasse and Spanish contraseña.

The transition to the use of access keys – a biometric authentication method – has not yet become widespread, so the issue of password security remains important. It is estimated that about 80% of data breaches are related to the use of weak, stolen or repeated passwords.

The study also highlighted an interesting social trend: generations that grew up with digital technologies do not demonstrate an automatic understanding of security rules. The behavior of 18-year-old users in creating passwords is almost the same as the habits of older people. The most common combinations – “12345” and “123456” – remain typical for any age. The difference lies in the use of names. Younger generations rarely use it in passwords, while this practice is much more common among Gen X and older groups. Veronica became the most popular name among Gen X users, Maria prevails among Baby Boomers, and Susana among the Silent Generation.

How to secure your accounts

The developers remind that you can improve your security by following basic principles. They recommend creating long and complex passwords from random characters and not repeating them across different services. They also emphasize the need to regularly check your passwords, use managers to store them, and enable multi-factor authentication, which adds an additional layer of protection even if your primary password is compromised.

The report notes that the analysis was conducted based on data on leaks recorded between September 2024 and September 2025. The NordPass researchers note that they did not collect or purchase personal information in the process, but only used statistically processed data from open sources and darknet repositories.