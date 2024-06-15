The most expensive AK-47 skin ever bought in Counter-Strike. It costs $1 million

Journalist Jake Lucky reported on X (formerly Twitter) about the sale of the StatTrak Factory New AK-47 skin in Blue Gem pattern 661. The transaction cost more than $1 million, although the exact amount was not named. This unique skin was introduced in CS in 2013, but the Factory New variant was not seen in the game until this year.

Streamers and Counter-Strike players have previously estimated its possible selling price of $1 million. The last time the StarTrak 661 was sold was in 2022, when the Minimal Wear skin version cost $400,000.

As Kotaku points out, the value of the skin is largely due to the Blue Gem color, which gives the AK-47 a shiny blue metallic look. Blue Gem skins are traditionally some of the rarest and most expensive skins in Counter-Strike. Notably, the owner of the Blue Gem knife previously rejected an offer of $1.5 million, making this the most expensive skin available in the game.