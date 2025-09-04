The MAX16 laptop with Intel Core i7-1260P and three screens cost $70004.09.25
A new laptop has been introduced in China, which is distinguished by an unusual solution for increasing the working space. If earlier companies like ASUS released the Duo series with an additional display under the main screen, and Lenovo experimented with retractable OLED panels and vertical displays, now one of the manufacturers has gone further and released a model with three built-in screens.
The device is called the MAX16 Triple Screen Laptop. The design is based on a 16-inch main display, to which two additional screens with a diagonal of 10.5 inches are attached on both sides. They are mounted on hinges and fold inward, completely covering the central panel. In the unfolded state, the display area is equivalent to a diagonal of approximately 29.5 inches, although there are noticeable frames between the panels.
The laptop is equipped with 12th generation Intel Core processors of the Alder Lake P series, which have already been discontinued. You can choose between Core i7-1260P or Core i7-1270P. The configuration can include up to 64 GB of DDR4-3200 RAM and one PCIe 4.0 drive. The device also has a 77 Wh battery, a 1 MP webcam, a fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers and a backlit keyboard.
The case has one USB-C port with DisplayPort Alt Mode and USB-PD support, three USB-A, HDMI video output, Ethernet connector and 3.5 mm combo audio port. The description states compatibility with external video cards, but the lack of Thunderbolt, USB4 or OCuLink raises questions about the real operation of this function. The dimensions of the device when folded are 374×261×28 mm, weight – 2.6 kg.
The cost of the base configuration with the Core i7-1260P processor starts at $700, and the version with the Core i7-1270P is estimated at around $1,200.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
The new ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWН is equipped with a top-of-the-line Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card. Let’s see what the model has to offer in the new generation
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
The MAX16 laptop with Intel Core i7-1260P and three screens cost $700 display laptop
The MAX16 laptop is equipped with 12th Gen Intel Core Alder Lake P series processors, which are already discontinued
Windows 11 and Android devices will be able to sync their clipboards Microsoft
By connecting a smartphone to a computer via Phone Link and using the same Microsoft account, users will be able to share copied content
Windows 11 and Android devices will be able to sync their clipboards
Dolby Vision 2 for smart TVs introduced
YouTube will check if all Premium subscribers live together
Google Chrome browser still holds 70% of PC and smartphone users
Vivo Y500 smartphone equipped with huge 8200 mAh battery
Research: Ukrainians buy new smartphone every 4-5 years
Google added call personalization like iPhone
Intel receives $5.7 billion investment from US government
Battlefield 6 system requirements are surprisingly modest
First Google Pixel 10 Pro XL tests: cameras and durability
What will be shown at the next@Acer presentation at IFA 2025
Next up after the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 will be the Elite Gen 5: 4.74 GHz frequency