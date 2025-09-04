The MAX16 laptop with Intel Core i7-1260P and three screens cost $700

A new laptop has been introduced in China, which is distinguished by an unusual solution for increasing the working space. If earlier companies like ASUS released the Duo series with an additional display under the main screen, and Lenovo experimented with retractable OLED panels and vertical displays, now one of the manufacturers has gone further and released a model with three built-in screens.

The device is called the MAX16 Triple Screen Laptop. The design is based on a 16-inch main display, to which two additional screens with a diagonal of 10.5 inches are attached on both sides. They are mounted on hinges and fold inward, completely covering the central panel. In the unfolded state, the display area is equivalent to a diagonal of approximately 29.5 inches, although there are noticeable frames between the panels.

The laptop is equipped with 12th generation Intel Core processors of the Alder Lake P series, which have already been discontinued. You can choose between Core i7-1260P or Core i7-1270P. The configuration can include up to 64 GB of DDR4-3200 RAM and one PCIe 4.0 drive. The device also has a 77 Wh battery, a 1 MP webcam, a fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers and a backlit keyboard.

The case has one USB-C port with DisplayPort Alt Mode and USB-PD support, three USB-A, HDMI video output, Ethernet connector and 3.5 mm combo audio port. The description states compatibility with external video cards, but the lack of Thunderbolt, USB4 or OCuLink raises questions about the real operation of this function. The dimensions of the device when folded are 374×261×28 mm, weight – 2.6 kg.

The cost of the base configuration with the Core i7-1260P processor starts at $700, and the version with the Core i7-1270P is estimated at around $1,200.