The major Windows 11 2025 update has been released. What’s new and what bugs are expected?03.10.25
Windows 11 users have begun receiving their annual system update, which this year is designated 25H2, reports The Verge.
The update is being rolled out gradually through Windows Update, and before its release, it was tested by Windows Insiders in the Release Preview channel. Installation is quick, as Microsoft is releasing the update as a small “support package.” It is based on the same codebase as 24H2, allowing the company to maintain a single servicing branch and release new features for both editions in parallel.
The main focus of 25H2 is security. The system has been updated with improved mechanisms for detecting vulnerabilities at the compilation and runtime stages, as well as AI-enabled tools to improve code reliability. According to Microsoft representatives, these measures are in line with the principles of its secure development cycle policy.
Additionally, the update has been made more compact: deprecated PowerShell 2.0 components and the WMIC command-line interface have been removed from the system.
To receive 25H2 sooner, users are advised to enable the “Get the latest updates as soon as they are available” option in the Windows Update settings. If the system detects driver or software incompatibilities, installation may be temporarily delayed until the issues are resolved.
Microsoft plans to expand availability of the new version over the coming months and publish information about potential issues on the Windows Release Health portal.
