The Logitech PowerPlay mouse pad with wireless charging costs UAH 4,699

Logitech has introduced an updated version of its PowerPlay gaming mat, designed to wirelessly charge compatible mouse models while they are in use. The new version, called PowerPlay 2, features an expanded charging area, reduced thickness and reduced cost. Now the mat supports charging ten different mouse models. The device provides power both during idle and active use.

The first version of Logitech PowerPlay was introduced in the summer of 2017. In the updated version of PowerPlay 2, the manufacturer reduced the thickness of the device from 4 mm to 3.5 mm, while increasing the charging area by 15%. To achieve this, Logitech abandoned the Qi standard and developed its own energy transfer technology. It is based on a low-frequency electromagnetic field, which is transmitted to the mouse through a special PowerPlay 2 module included in the package. This allows you to charge the device while playing without affecting the performance of the Logitech G Lightspeed wireless connection.

The dimensions of the new model are 344×284 mm, which is slightly larger than the dimensions of the first version (340×280 mm). Despite the increase in the total area by only 2.6%, the active charging area has become 15% larger by reducing the unused areas at the edges. To connect to a PC, a USB-A interface is used, compatible with USB 2.0 and higher. The length of the connecting cable is 1.8 meters.

For the wireless charging system to work, a special module is required, which can be used with various models of compatible mice. PowerPlay 2 supports the following devices: Logitech Pro X Superlight 2 Dex, Pro X Superlight 2, Pro X Superlight, Pro Wireless, G903, G703, G502 X Plus, G502 X Lightspeed, G502 and G309. Logitech POWERPLAY 2 is available in all retail chains and online stores at a price of 4699 UAH.

A review of the mat is already being prepared by our test lab and will be published in the coming days.