The Logitech PowerPlay mouse pad with wireless charging costs UAH 4,69926.03.25
Logitech has introduced an updated version of its PowerPlay gaming mat, designed to wirelessly charge compatible mouse models while they are in use. The new version, called PowerPlay 2, features an expanded charging area, reduced thickness and reduced cost. Now the mat supports charging ten different mouse models. The device provides power both during idle and active use.
The first version of Logitech PowerPlay was introduced in the summer of 2017. In the updated version of PowerPlay 2, the manufacturer reduced the thickness of the device from 4 mm to 3.5 mm, while increasing the charging area by 15%. To achieve this, Logitech abandoned the Qi standard and developed its own energy transfer technology. It is based on a low-frequency electromagnetic field, which is transmitted to the mouse through a special PowerPlay 2 module included in the package. This allows you to charge the device while playing without affecting the performance of the Logitech G Lightspeed wireless connection.
The dimensions of the new model are 344×284 mm, which is slightly larger than the dimensions of the first version (340×280 mm). Despite the increase in the total area by only 2.6%, the active charging area has become 15% larger by reducing the unused areas at the edges. To connect to a PC, a USB-A interface is used, compatible with USB 2.0 and higher. The length of the connecting cable is 1.8 meters.
For the wireless charging system to work, a special module is required, which can be used with various models of compatible mice. PowerPlay 2 supports the following devices: Logitech Pro X Superlight 2 Dex, Pro X Superlight 2, Pro X Superlight, Pro Wireless, G903, G703, G502 X Plus, G502 X Lightspeed, G502 and G309. Logitech POWERPLAY 2 is available in all retail chains and online stores at a price of 4699 UAH.
A review of the mat is already being prepared by our test lab and will be published in the coming days.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Let’s talk about another interesting microphone for recording podcasts and vlogging. Ugreen CM769 is a budget model, let’s see how it copes with recording voice and sounds.
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
The Logitech PowerPlay mouse pad with wireless charging costs UAH 4,699 Logitech wireless charger
Logitech has introduced an updated version of the PowerPlay gaming mat, designed to wirelessly charge compatible mouse models while they are in use.
ViewSonic XG275D-4K monitor can switch between 160Hz with 4K and 320Hz with 1080p monitor ViewSonic
The ViewSonic XG275D-4K is equipped with a 27-inch IPS matrix with 4K resolution, a 0.5ms response time (MPRT) and a peak brightness of 300 nits.
Asus NUC 15 Pro+ gets Core Ultra 9 processor and 96 GB RAM support
Nvidia RTX Pro graphics cards get 96 GB of GDDR7 memory
Xgimi Play 6 and Play 6e portable compact projectors are equipped with a 360-degree stabilizer
Gmail on Android and iOS will get artificial intelligence
The Ayaneo Pocket S2 portable console with Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 processor supports ray tracing
Roborock Saros Z70 vacuum cleaner with robotic arm will cost $1899
Nvidia introduces DGX Spark and DGX Station supercomputers for working with large-scale AI models
Google Pixel 9a smartphone was unveiled earlier due to a leaks. Price – $500, sales start in April