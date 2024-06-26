The Lenovo Tab K11 LTE tablet with Mediatek Helio G88 and 4G support costs $250

Lenovo has introduced a new K-series tablet called the Lenovo Tab K11 LTE. The device is equipped with an 11-inch display with a resolution of 1920×1200 pixels and a brightness of 400 nits, compatible with Lenovo Tab Pen Plus for convenient use of the pen. The tablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 processor with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The Lenovo Tab K11 LTE also has a 7040mAh battery that supports 15W charging. The device is equipped with four speakers with Dolby Atmos technology for improved sound, and also has two cameras: the main one is 8 MP and the front one is also 8 MP.

The tablet supports 4G networks thanks to the built-in modem and operates on the Android 14 operating system. The Lenovo Tab K11 LTE is already available for purchase in the United States at a price of about $250.