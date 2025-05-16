The Lenovo Legion Pro 7 laptop costs 166,000 UAH in Ukraine. What are we paying for?

Lenovo has started selling a new generation of gaming laptop Legion Pro 7 in Ukraine. This is the first model in the line to receive a PureSight OLED display with a refresh rate of 240 Hz.

The laptop is equipped with a 16-inch screen with WQXGA resolution (2560×1600), 16:10 aspect ratio, brightness up to 500 nits and support for NVIDIA G-SYNC and Dolby Vision. The screen has also been certified by TÜV Rheinland for eye comfort.

Hardware platform

In the maximum configuration, the Legion Pro 7 received an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor and a GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card with 24 GB GDDR7. The RAM capacity can reach 64 GB DDR5, and the storage capacity is up to 2 TB PCIe Gen5 SSD.

The model is equipped with a Coldfront Hyper cooling system with a large evaporation chamber capable of dissipating up to 250 W of heat. The 99.99 Wh battery provides up to 5 hours of operation. Super Rapid Charge fast charging allows you to restore 70% of the charge in 30 minutes, and USB-C 140 W support allows charging from compatible adapters.

The laptop is made of anodized metal and is equipped with a keyboard with Legion Spectrum RGB backlighting and a numeric keypad. Connectors include Thunderbolt 4, USB-C with Power Delivery, four USB-A, HDMI 2.1, an audio jack, and 2.5GbE Ethernet. Wi-Fi 7 is also supported.

AI functions

The device uses Lenovo’s own AI Engine+ system, which regulates performance and power consumption in real time. Artificial intelligence controls the operation of fans, optimizes parameters for a specific game and, according to the manufacturer, increases autonomy by 10%.

Price in Ukraine

The Lenovo Legion Pro 7 10th generation is available in Ukraine at a price of UAH 165,999. The basic version offers a Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, 32 GB of RAM, GeForce RTX 5080, 1 TB SSD and no pre-installed OS.