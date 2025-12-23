The Japanese have released a humidifier in the shape of a bust of Darth Vader

23.12.25

STAR WARS Desktop Humidifier

 

The STAR WARS Desktop Humidifier – Darth Vader model is designed for use on a desktop and creates a directed stream of cold mist coming out of the nozzle in the mask area, visually imitating the character’s characteristic “breathing”. The height of the device is about 23 cm, and the figure itself is distinguished by the detailed processing of the helmet and the presence of a removable cloak.

 

Benelic positions the novelty as a combination of a practical household appliance and a decorative accessory. The humidifier is designed to maintain comfortable air humidity during the heating season and at the same time serves as a thematic decoration of the workspace. The manufacturer notes that the device provides stable fine mist, and the visual effect of the work is part of the idea.

 

The humidifier has already gone on sale on the Japanese market in Benelic branded stores and local online platforms. The approximate cost of the device is about $ 90 in yen.


