The Huawei Watch GT 6 and GT 6 Pro smartwatches have a titanium case, nanoceramics and sapphire glass

Huawei has introduced a new generation of smart watches – Watch GT 6 and Watch GT 6 Pro. This year, the basic model is available in two sizes (41 and 46 mm), and the Pro version is only 46 mm. The main changes affected the autonomy and activity tracking capabilities. The watch received protection according to the IP69 standard, withstands pressure of 5 ATM and immersion up to 40 meters.

The 46 mm version has a 1.47-inch AMOLED display with reduced frames, sapphire glass and a peak brightness of 3000 nits – this is a noticeable increase compared to 1200 nits in the Watch GT 5. The younger version (41 mm) is equipped with a 1.3 screen with protection. The case is made of titanium and nanocrystalline ceramics.



According to the company, with the automatic activity detection disabled, the watch can work up to 21 days, in normal mode – about two weeks, and with the Always-on function – up to a week. The built-in GPS provides up to 40 hours of navigation. Charging takes about an hour and a half, the battery capacity of the older model, according to leaks, is 867 mAh.



The Watch GT 6 costs £230 in Europe, while the GT 6 Pro is priced at £330. New features include improved cycling tracking, wheelchair user activity tracking, and an expanded sports mode: the Pro version now includes golf tracking.

Like previous generations, the watch runs on Huawei’s own platform rather than an open operating system, making it more likely to be considered a hybrid fitness tracker in the watch form factor.