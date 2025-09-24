The Huawei Watch GT 6 and GT 6 Pro smartwatches have a titanium case, nanoceramics and sapphire glass24.09.25
Huawei has introduced a new generation of smart watches – Watch GT 6 and Watch GT 6 Pro. This year, the basic model is available in two sizes (41 and 46 mm), and the Pro version is only 46 mm. The main changes affected the autonomy and activity tracking capabilities. The watch received protection according to the IP69 standard, withstands pressure of 5 ATM and immersion up to 40 meters.
The 46 mm version has a 1.47-inch AMOLED display with reduced frames, sapphire glass and a peak brightness of 3000 nits – this is a noticeable increase compared to 1200 nits in the Watch GT 5. The younger version (41 mm) is equipped with a 1.3 screen with protection. The case is made of titanium and nanocrystalline ceramics.
According to the company, with the automatic activity detection disabled, the watch can work up to 21 days, in normal mode – about two weeks, and with the Always-on function – up to a week. The built-in GPS provides up to 40 hours of navigation. Charging takes about an hour and a half, the battery capacity of the older model, according to leaks, is 867 mAh.
The Watch GT 6 costs £230 in Europe, while the GT 6 Pro is priced at £330. New features include improved cycling tracking, wheelchair user activity tracking, and an expanded sports mode: the Pro version now includes golf tracking.
Like previous generations, the watch runs on Huawei’s own platform rather than an open operating system, making it more likely to be considered a hybrid fitness tracker in the watch form factor.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Samsung Galaxy Fold7: not a smartphone, not a tablet, something more
Samsung Galaxy Fold series of smartphones is notable for its folding design and large display. The new generation model had an even larger screen, advanced cameras, stronger hardware and improved ergonomics.
Samsung Galaxy Fold7: not a smartphone, not a tablet, something more
Logitech MX Vertical mouse review: vertical comfort
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
The Huawei Watch GT 6 and GT 6 Pro smartwatches have a titanium case, nanoceramics and sapphire glass Huawei smart watches
Huawei has introduced a new generation of smartwatches – Watch GT 6 and Watch GT 6 Pro. This year, the base model comes in two sizes (41 and 46 mm), while the Pro version comes in only 46 mm.
Windows 11 will feature video desktop wallpapers update Windows
To enable video desktop wallpapers in the Windows 11 beta, you need to activate the feature with the ID 57645315
The Huawei Watch GT 6 and GT 6 Pro smartwatches have a titanium case, nanoceramics and sapphire glass
Windows 11 will feature video desktop wallpapers
MediaTek Dimensity 9500 will provide +32% performance and +55% energy efficiency over its predecessor
NVIDIA and OpenAI sign $100 billion deal to supply new AI servers
Garmin Instinct Crossover – hybrid smartwatch costs $600 with AMOLED screen, flashlight and sapphire glass
New EcoFlow with 288 Wh capacity weigh less than 3 kilograms
Google add Gemini AI to the Chrome browser
PC hardware sales will grow up to 35% in 2025
Paint, Notepad, and Scissors get a big update in Windows 11
Zoom will add photorealistic AI avatars
Google Discover will show posts from YouTube, X, Instagram
NVIDIA invests $5 billion in Intel
Mausware Finger Maus doesn’t need surface