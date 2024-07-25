The Halo series based on the game was closed after 2 seasons25.07.24
The series based on the cult shooter series Halo started in 2022 and, although it did not become a hit, it was able to gather a sufficient audience and get development for the second season, which was released in early 2024. However, as reported by the Variety portal, the second season of Halo will be the last. The streaming service Paramount decided not to continue the series, the reasons for this decision have not yet been named.
The film company thanked all the participants for their cooperation and wished them luck. It is known that Xbox, Amblin TV and 343 Industries are trying to agree on the continuation of the series on the second platform, especially since Paramount+ is not against it. But the fate of the Halo series remains uncertain.
Halo is a series of science fiction video games developed by Bungie and 343 Industries, a subsidiary of Microsoft Studios. Along with accompanying products such as books, comics, animation and souvenir products, they are part of the military science fiction franchise of the same name.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Let’s talk about the very “fast” pocket-case Ugreen M2 CM642 for solid-state drives. It seems like a utilitarian thing, but it turned out to be very interesting
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
The Halo series based on the game was closed after 2 seasonsgames movie
The series based on the cult shooter series Halo started in 2022 and, although it did not become a hit, it was able to gather a sufficient audience and get development for the second season, which was released in early 2024.
Segway Xyber electric bike with a range of 105 km costs $1378electric transport
Among the additional functions of the electric bike Segway Xyber: keyless unlocking, navigation and music control. The device also supports over-the-air (OTA) updates.