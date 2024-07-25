The Halo series based on the game was closed after 2 seasons

The series based on the cult shooter series Halo started in 2022 and, although it did not become a hit, it was able to gather a sufficient audience and get development for the second season, which was released in early 2024. However, as reported by the Variety portal, the second season of Halo will be the last. The streaming service Paramount decided not to continue the series, the reasons for this decision have not yet been named.

The film company thanked all the participants for their cooperation and wished them luck. It is known that Xbox, Amblin TV and 343 Industries are trying to agree on the continuation of the series on the second platform, especially since Paramount+ is not against it. But the fate of the Halo series remains uncertain.

Halo is a series of science fiction video games developed by Bungie and 343 Industries, a subsidiary of Microsoft Studios. Along with accompanying products such as books, comics, animation and souvenir products, they are part of the military science fiction franchise of the same name.