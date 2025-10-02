The Garmin eTrex Touch GPS navigator can last a month on full charge

Garmin introduced the new eTrex Touch handheld GPS navigator, featuring touchscreen controls and record-breaking battery life. In standard mode, the device runs for up to 130 hours, and in expedition mode, up to 650 hours—nearly a month on a single charge.

The navigator features a 3-inch color touchscreen with a 400×240 pixel resolution and multi-band GPS support, ensuring highly accurate positioning. The housing is IP67-rated and meets the MIL-STD-810 military standard for impact resistance.

The Garmin eTrex Touch comes preloaded with TopoActive maps and supports smartphone connectivity via the Garmin Explore app for route planning and trip management. Users can also subscribe to Outdoor Maps (approximately $7 per month) for access to expanded mapping content. The device also displays real-time weather forecasts.

For convenience, separate mounts are included for attaching the device to a bike or backpack. The Garmin eTrex Touch starts at $450, significantly more expensive than the previous model, the eTrex 32x, which is available in Ukraine for approximately $260.