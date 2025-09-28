The game Doom was launched on vape28.09.25
A server running on a vape is indeed capable of supporting even a small text-based website. Device resources, such as processor and memory, are extremely limited, so running Doom was more of a joke. In fact, Doom only works nominally on the vape—the built-in screen displays it from another PC. Nevertheless, it’s still a technical achievement, considering the hardware.
Nevertheless, the Aspire PIXO vape is quite powerful and expensive (€30). It’s equipped with a Puxa PY32F403XC ARM chip with 64 KB of RAM, 256 KB of flash memory, and 16 MB of external SPI memory. It also features a Bluetooth chip, a 323×173 LCD screen, a vibration motor, and even a microphone.
Thanks to custom firmware, the vape can share its screen via USB, allowing you to stream Doom or even video directly to the display. In addition to the firmware, the developer released a browser-based tool, VapeCloudStreamer, for managing screen sharing. Some commentators believe it’s possible to create a full-fledged port of a simplified version of Doom for the device. On GitHub, user atc1441 has posted additional materials on the mod and device specifications.
