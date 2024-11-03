The final system requirements of STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl have become known03.11.24
GSC Game World has updated the system requirements for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, which have become more optimized than those presented a few years ago. Although the game promises to be technologically advanced, the developers assure that they were able to make the iron requirements quite affordable.
For a comfortable game, you need 150 GB of free space and preferably 16 GB of RAM. Using an SSD drive is also recommended for fast boot times. This gives hope that fans will be able to appreciate the new S.T.A.L.K.E.R. without needing to update their systems for high demand.
The release of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is coming to PC and Xbox Series on November 20. The game will appear in Game Pass immediately.
STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl game system requirements
Minimum:
- OS: Windows 10, Windows 11;
- processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600X or Intel Core i5-7600K;
- RAM: 8 GB RAM;
- video card: AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB;
- disk space: 150 GB.
Recommended:
- OS: Windows 10, Windows 11;
- processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel Core i7-9700K;
- RAM: 16 GB RAM;
- video card: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB;
- disk space: 150 GB.
