The Edifier M125 Bluetooth speaker with autonomy of up to 13 hours costs $2318.06.24
Edifier has introduced a new M125 wireless speaker. The model is equipped with two 36 mm full-range speakers and a large 86 x 35 mm passive radiator with a power of 8 W. The speaker supports Bluetooth 5.4 and has a microSD card slot.
The Edifier M125 is powered by a 2,600mAh battery that charges via a USB-C port. The manufacturer claims that the speaker can work up to 13 hours on a single charge. The dimensions of the device are 17.6×6.7×2.9 cm, and the weight is 260 grams.
The Edifier M125 speaker is controlled using built-in buttons and a proprietary program. The Edifier M125 speaker is now available for purchase for $23.
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
So far, Android Auto is mostly about the comfort and safety of using data from a smartphone while driving. But could a car’s entertainment system become more useful?
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 laptop test: smooth
Oppo Reno 11F smartphone review: excellent battery!
Acer Predator X27U monitor review: Achilles?
BlackView W60 smartwatch review: protected monthes
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review: sound beyond time
The Fallout universe in 2024: from games to TV series
The Edifier M125 Bluetooth speaker with autonomy of up to 13 hours costs $23Bluetooth edifier speaker
The Edifier M125 Bluetooth speaker is equipped with two 36 mm full-range speakers and a large 86 x 35 mm passive radiator with a power of 8 W.
The US will increase sanctions and limit China’s access to GAA chips and HBM memoryartificial intelligence china USA
Limitations will apply both to microcircuits based on GAA transistors and to their manufacturing technologies. Chinese firms are trying to establish local production of HBM, but so far without significant success.