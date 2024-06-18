The Edifier M125 Bluetooth speaker with autonomy of up to 13 hours costs $23

Edifier has introduced a new M125 wireless speaker. The model is equipped with two 36 mm full-range speakers and a large 86 x 35 mm passive radiator with a power of 8 W. The speaker supports Bluetooth 5.4 and has a microSD card slot.

The Edifier M125 is powered by a 2,600mAh battery that charges via a USB-C port. The manufacturer claims that the speaker can work up to 13 hours on a single charge. The dimensions of the device are 17.6×6.7×2.9 cm, and the weight is 260 grams.

The Edifier M125 speaker is controlled using built-in buttons and a proprietary program. The Edifier M125 speaker is now available for purchase for $23.