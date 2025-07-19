The compact Yaber T1 Pro projector weighs 1.25 kg and costs $16019.07.25
Yaber has announced the compact T1 Pro projector, aimed at users looking for a versatile solution for travel and home viewing. The new product combines functionality, high image quality and ease of use at an affordable price.
Key Features of Yaber T1 Pro
- Resolution: Full HD (1080p) with HDR10 support – provides a clear image and improved contrast.
- Optics: Short throw projection ratio of 1.18:1 – 100-inch image can be obtained from just 2.4 m.
- Audio: Built-in 8-watt speaker with TurboSonic technology, eliminating the need for external speakers.
- Smart features: autofocus, automatic keystone correction, intelligent image alignment and obstacle avoidance.
- Software and compatibility: Netflix, YouTube and Prime Video installed, streaming from Android, iOS and Windows.
- Wireless technologies: support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4.
The compact Yaber T1 Pro projector weighs 1.25 kg and is made in a cylindrical body. Thanks to the built-in swivel stand (180°) and nylon strap, the projector is easy to carry and install in almost any position. Quick start allows you to start viewing in just 3 seconds after turning it on.
The Yaber T1 Pro projector is already available for order in the USA and Europe through the company’s official website. The recommended retail price is about $160.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
NVIDIA introduced the Blackwell architecture, which became the basis for the GeForce RTX 50-series video cards. It made it possible to make a number of algorithms and technologies even more efficient. For example, DLSS and Frame Generation reached a new level, generating frames even better. Let’s talk about the updates in more detail
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
The compact Yaber T1 Pro projector weighs 1.25 kg and costs $160 projector
The compact Yaber T1 Pro projector weighs 1.25 kg and is made in a cylindrical body and has HDR10 support.
Retro console GamerCard plays games for NES, SNES, Sega Genesis, Game Boy and PlayStation games
The GamerCard device is built on a Raspberry Pi Zero 2W single-board computer and is about the size of a regular gift card.
The compact Yaber T1 Pro projector weighs 1.25 kg and costs $160
Retro console GamerCard plays games for NES, SNES, Sega Genesis, Game Boy and PlayStation
Windows Copilot Vision will now analyze the entire screen
UGREEN MagFlow 25W – the first power bank with Qi 2.2 certification
Seagate Exos M and IronWolf Pro – the first 30TB HAMR drives
AI will summarize Google news. Sites will continue lose traffic
Commodore releases first computer in 30 years
Windows 11’s power saving mode will become more adaptive
EU postpones tax implementation for Apple, Google and Meta
Google is merging Android and ChromeOS operating systems
Razer BlackWidow V4 Tenkeyless HyperSpeed – wireless keyboard with replaceable switches
Fractal Design released the Epoch series Mid-Tower case