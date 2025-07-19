The compact Yaber T1 Pro projector weighs 1.25 kg and costs $160

Yaber has announced the compact T1 Pro projector, aimed at users looking for a versatile solution for travel and home viewing. The new product combines functionality, high image quality and ease of use at an affordable price.

Key Features of Yaber T1 Pro

Resolution: Full HD (1080p) with HDR10 support – provides a clear image and improved contrast.

Optics: Short throw projection ratio of 1.18:1 – 100-inch image can be obtained from just 2.4 m.

Audio: Built-in 8-watt speaker with TurboSonic technology, eliminating the need for external speakers.

Smart features: autofocus, automatic keystone correction, intelligent image alignment and obstacle avoidance.

Software and compatibility: Netflix, YouTube and Prime Video installed, streaming from Android, iOS and Windows.

Wireless technologies: support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4.

The compact Yaber T1 Pro projector weighs 1.25 kg and is made in a cylindrical body. Thanks to the built-in swivel stand (180°) and nylon strap, the projector is easy to carry and install in almost any position. Quick start allows you to start viewing in just 3 seconds after turning it on.

The Yaber T1 Pro projector is already available for order in the USA and Europe through the company’s official website. The recommended retail price is about $160.