The Chinese have learned to detect stealth aircraft and drones by the signal of SpaceX satellites

Chinese researchers have developed a new method of detecting aerial targets using radiation from Starlink satellites. The technology can help detect even stealth aircraft such as the F-22 and F-35, which typically evade traditional radar systems. In an experiment conducted in the South China Sea, Chinese scientists used signals from Starlink satellites to detect a DJI Phantom 4 Pro drone that mimics a stealth aircraft.

The method is based on the technique of direct scattering, when an object crossing the satellite’s electromagnetic waves causes small changes in the signal. These disturbances are recorded and analyzed, which allows you to accurately determine the location of the object. An important feature of the method is its passivity — it requires the emission of radar signals, which makes it difficult for the enemy to detect the system or suppress it.

In the experiment, scientists used an undisclosed algorithm and a high-performance processor for data processing. Despite the small size of the antenna and the low height of the drone, the system was able to detect even the smallest details, such as the movement of the propellers.

Although the technology is still in development and not ready for military use, it shows potential for detecting stealth aircraft and drones. This method can bypass standard countermeasures against stealth technologies based on reducing the reflection of electromagnetic waves. The Starlink satellite network, with more than 6,000 instruments in orbit, provides wide coverage of high-frequency signals that can be used for these purposes, despite their encryption and unavailability in China.

The experiment was part of China’s program to strengthen its capabilities in combating aerial threats, using innovative technologies to detect hidden targets.