The Asus ROG Strix OLED XG27UCDMG gaming monitor features a 4K, 240Hz matrix and a 0.03ms response time12.03.25
Asus has introduced the ROG Strix OLED XG27UCDMG gaming monitor, equipped with a 26.5-inch Samsung QD-OLED panel with 4K resolution, a 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms response time. The device supports G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro, providing a smooth image without tearing, and the color coverage reaches 99% DCI-P3 and 145% sRGB. VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black certification guarantees high contrast and deep blacks.
The monitor implements ASUS OLED Care Pro technology with Neo proximity sensor, which darkens the screen when idle, reducing the risk of pixel burn-in. OLED Anti-Flicker 2.0 helps maintain brightness without noticeable flickering. Connectivity includes two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC), and USB-C with 90W Power Delivery, while the built-in USB hub includes three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports.
The monitor offers gaming features such as GamePlus for crosshairs and timers, GameVisual with preset modes, Shadow Boost for improved visibility in dark scenes, and ELMB for reduced motion blur. The device also has VESA AdaptiveSync Display 240Hz certification, TÜV hardware-based low blue light technology, and advanced passive cooling.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
We have already tested the balanced gaming laptops Acer Nitro 16, Predator Helios 16 and Predator Helios Neo 14. Today we will tell you about the larger version of the latter – Predator Helios Neo 16
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
The Asus ROG Strix OLED XG27UCDMG gaming monitor features a 4K, 240Hz matrix and a 0.03ms response time 4k Asus monitor
Asus introduces ROG Strix OLED XG27UCDMG gaming monitor, equipped with 26.5-inch Samsung QD-OLED panel with 4K resolution
Ayaneo introduced the Pocket Micro Classic portable console with retro games console games
The Ayaneo company introduced a new Pocket Micro Classic portable console aimed at fans of retro games.
The Asus ROG Strix OLED XG27UCDMG gaming monitor features a 4K, 240Hz matrix and a 0.03ms response time
Discord wants to go public. The company is valued at $15 billion
Harley-Davidson has released its most powerful production motorcycle
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach 10-minute trailer arrives. Game will be released on June 26th
New Apple Mac Studio built on M3 Ultra platform
Gemini AI will appear in Android Auto
The eKonoplya app is designed for agricultural entrepreneurs
Dell Alienware has released three new monitor models
PetPhone smartphone is designed for pets