The Asus ROG Strix OLED XG27UCDMG gaming monitor features a 4K, 240Hz matrix and a 0.03ms response time

Asus has introduced the ROG Strix OLED XG27UCDMG gaming monitor, equipped with a 26.5-inch Samsung QD-OLED panel with 4K resolution, a 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms response time. The device supports G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro, providing a smooth image without tearing, and the color coverage reaches 99% DCI-P3 and 145% sRGB. VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black certification guarantees high contrast and deep blacks.

The monitor implements ASUS OLED Care Pro technology with Neo proximity sensor, which darkens the screen when idle, reducing the risk of pixel burn-in. OLED Anti-Flicker 2.0 helps maintain brightness without noticeable flickering. Connectivity includes two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC), and USB-C with 90W Power Delivery, while the built-in USB hub includes three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports.

The monitor offers gaming features such as GamePlus for crosshairs and timers, GameVisual with preset modes, Shadow Boost for improved visibility in dark scenes, and ELMB for reduced motion blur. The device also has VESA AdaptiveSync Display 240Hz certification, TÜV hardware-based low blue light technology, and advanced passive cooling.